It may have been a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat, but John Mousinho still saluted his back four’s ‘excellent’ showing at Burnley.

Restoring Regan Poole to the starting line-up for the first time in 10-and-a-half months, he partnered Tom McIntyre in the centre of defence.

It represented the fourth different centre-half pairing in the Blue’s opening six Championship matches so far, with the fit-again duo delighting their head coach.

Mousinho also praised Zak Swanson, preferred to Jordan Williams at right-back, and Connor Ogilvie as the defence comfortably dealt with Burnley’s threat throughout, restricting them to barely a shot.

Tom McIntyre in the thick of the action against Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Then Josh Brownhill capitalised on Matt Ritchie’s mistake to net the winner four minutes into time added-on, ensuring a third successive loss.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘It was a brilliant performance from Regan, I thought the whole of the back four was excellent.

‘Swanny and Regan were great, Tom Mac was good when he didn’t mess about on the ball too much, and Connor was back to himself as well.

‘It wasn’t really a difficult decision to hand Regan his first game back for so long because we’re missing a centre-half on that side and Regan has been brilliant in training, we know what he’s about.

‘With the physical side of it, we thought we had got there with him. We probably didn’t want to play him for as long as we did at Burnley, but he was great.

‘I thought he was brilliant for us, he didn't look like someone who had been out for 10-and-a-half months.’

Impressing alongside Poole was McIntyre in only his second competitive match since the beginning of February.

Considering the lack of first-team minutes between them, they formed an encouraging partnership at the heart of the Blues defence, having been paired together for the very first time at any level.

Certainly injuries at the centre of defence are now beginning to clear, despite Ibane Bowat ruled out for six months with a knee injury.

Ryley Towler was unused off the bench at Turf Moor, while Conor Shaughnessy is now back in training with Mousinho hopeful over his return.

Mousinho added: ‘Conor should be back for this weekend, which makes him available for Sheffield United.’