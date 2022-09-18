And the Blues boss indicated his belief it was the impetus of the Pilgrims’ leveller out of the blue, which gave Steven Schumacher’s side a foothold in Saturday’s 2-2 draw,

Fingers were pointed at both the manner in which the visitors adapted their approach, as well as the withdrawal of Dane Scarlett and Josh Koroma as factors in allowing Plymouth a way back into the game.

There’s little doubt Cowley’s side were the dominant force for two-thirds of the contest, in front of a crowd of 19,009 at Fratton Park.

They only had Josh Koroma’s 41st-minute effort as a tangible reward, however, before Sean Raggett’s unfortunate own goal 16 minutes from time let Plymouth back into it.

Niall Ennis then gave the Devon side the lead, before Reeco Hackett rescued a point in stoppage time.

A win would have seen Pompey equal a club-record seven consecutive Football League successes, with Cowley highlighting the decisive factors why that wasn’t the case.

He said: ‘There was a lot to like about the performance.

Danny Cowley.

‘We should have had a goal or a penalty and them have a man sent off, but I’d rather put our energy into things we can control.

‘Our counter-attack was really good until the final action but we can definitely be more ruthless in the final action. That would’ve given us a bigger lead.

‘The two goals we conceded we could’ve done better with. I will go back and address that because it’s important.

‘I think we had a lot of good moments in the first half and the first 25 minutes of the second half, perhaps we need to be a bit more clinical.

‘Plymouth are a good team with good players, they are going to be right up there at the end of the season, I’ve no doubt about that.

‘They changed their system three times in the game.

‘They started with a three and a diamond (midfield) with a one, then they went to a three and a box (midfield) and a one and then they went 4-4-2 to match up what we did pretty much.

‘I don’t think it was the tactical changes, though, I think it was just the goal which swung the momentum their way.’

The draw with Plymouth means Pompey’s unbeaten start to the season is extended to nine games, with Cowley happy with what his seen from his team in that time.

He added: ‘It’s been a good start - nine games, 21 points and unbeaten in the league.

‘It’s 16 games at Fratton Park unbeaten coming off the back of last season as well.