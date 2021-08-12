Portsmouth boss' plan over Ronan Curtis exit amid cash-rich Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City links

But the Pompey boss vowed he will not sell any of his assets if it’s too late to replace them before August 31.

Curtis has made no secret of his desire to test himself in the second tier, but has shown his professionalism and remains committed to the Pompey cause.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley has made it clear any deal hinges on an agreement being reached which suits all parties - and there’s no pressure to sell to balance the books.

He said: ‘Of course you anticipate (interest for) the ones who are assets.

‘You don’t want it to get too close to the window shutting because that naturally makes you nervous as a manager.

‘The great thing also is it’s on our terms.

Ronan Curtis

‘The owners are not putting us under any pressure, so it’s if it’s the right move for the player, right move for us, the finances are right and we are able to replace.

‘We haven’t been able to react up to this point, it’s been really slow going.

But that is probably because of where we are with the finances.

‘If we had a bit more money (from a player sale) we could be a bit more forthright.’

Talk of a Rovers move for Curtis has been rejuvenated off the back of Adam Armstrong’s £15m move to Southampton this summer.

That seems to have freshened a stagnant Championship mark and could be the catalyst for business to start moving, after a summer in which Pompey have had to wait for availability for players from the second tier.

Cowley added: ‘Has the Championship really spent any money? Not really.

‘We anticipate Blackburn doing that because they’ve created £15m.

‘You could see it happening. Grealish went, Ings went and Armstrong went.

‘So we’ll wait to see how it all unfolds now.

‘I anticipate Blackburn Rovers now, every player they try to sign, the club’s eyes will light up and the price will go up! That is the world of football.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.