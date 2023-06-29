News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss provides update on reported West Brom, Birmingham and Huddersfield target as Fratton Park contract ticks down

Pompey are still to hear from Jay Mingi over his Fratton Park intentions.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:23 BST

The 22-year-old has entered the final 48 hours of his current Blues deal and will officially become a free agent on Saturday.

A three-year tabled in December remains on the table. However, it is understood the ex-Charlton and West Ham man’s representatives are exploring whether alternative moves to the Championship, League One or League Two exist. He was linked with Huddersfield, West Brom and Birmingham in January.

Despite the midfielder remaining under contract with the Blues until the weekend, he is yet to attend any of their three days of pre-season training which began on Monday.

Last week, head coach John Mousinho revealed he remained ‘in the dark’ over Mingi’s future.

And the head coach admitted there is no new update over the midfielder’s current situation as his contract draws to a close.

He told The News: ‘(It’s) exactly the same as last week, I suppose.

‘For us, we’re waiting to hear from Jay and I’m sure he’s exploring other options. It’s no problem because we expected this situation to pan out so over the next couple of days we’ll stay in touch or wait to hear if we do hear anything. But there’s no update on our end.’

Jay Mingi.Jay Mingi.
Jay Mingi.

Should Mingi depart Fratton Park this summer, it would bring to an end a two-year stay with the Blues, which saw him feature 29 times.

He would also be the third central midfielder to depart PO4 following the conclusion of a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, with Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe both departing for free.

Nonetheless, Mousinho has recruited two new faces to add to his engine room with Ben Stevenson and Terry Devlin both arriving in the opening weeks of the transfer window.

The pair were present on Thursday as Pompey returned to full training.

