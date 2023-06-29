News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth pre-season: Live coverage of Blues training as John Mousinho puts squad through paces ahead of Spain trip

Pompey are ramping up their pre-season camp before their trip to Spain next week.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

John Mousinho’s men officially returned to the Blues’ Hilsea training base on Monday as they kick started their preparations for their 2022-23 League One campaign.

The head coach has already made swift changes to the side which finished eighth last term, with seven new additions to his squad.

The newest recruit Jack Sparkes, who penned a two-year with a club option at Fratton Park, will take part in his first session today with his new team-mates.

It remains to be seen whether Jay Mingi, who is contracted with the Blues until Saturday, will take part in this morning’s sessions with Pompey receiving no contact from the midfielder.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled over his involvement and any other new faces who could be involved this morning as the Blues continue their pre-season training.

Pompey's training ground.Pompey's training ground.
Pompey's training ground.

LIVE: Portsmouth pre-season training

11:35 BST

Passing drills.

11:26 BST

We’re back out with the balls. The squad has been split up, a group of six are playing a 3 v 3 lead by Jon Harley, while the remainder of the group are with John Mousinho on the far side doing a passing drill.

11:18 BST

And relax. After another run around the pitch, it’s time for a drink.

11:11 BST

All seeing eye

We’ve seen Jack Sparkes but he is yet to feature in the early parts of the session. He penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months on Wednesday evening.

11:06 BST

Date for the diary

A qucik date for the diary.

11:00 BST

The balls are out.

The balls make their first appearance of the morning with a rondo-esk drill.

10:55 BST

10:55 BST

Ready, set... GO

The squad are being put through their paces as they begin runs around the pitch.

10:46 BSTUpdated 10:48 BST

Keepers

First glimpses of Will Norris alongside Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward.

10:42 BST

Getting warm

