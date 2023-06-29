Portsmouth pre-season: Live coverage of Blues training as John Mousinho puts squad through paces ahead of Spain trip
John Mousinho’s men officially returned to the Blues’ Hilsea training base on Monday as they kick started their preparations for their 2022-23 League One campaign.
The head coach has already made swift changes to the side which finished eighth last term, with seven new additions to his squad.
The newest recruit Jack Sparkes, who penned a two-year with a club option at Fratton Park, will take part in his first session today with his new team-mates.
It remains to be seen whether Jay Mingi, who is contracted with the Blues until Saturday, will take part in this morning’s sessions with Pompey receiving no contact from the midfielder.
We’ll keep our eyes peeled over his involvement and any other new faces who could be involved this morning as the Blues continue their pre-season training.
LIVE: Portsmouth pre-season training
Passing drills.
We’re back out with the balls. The squad has been split up, a group of six are playing a 3 v 3 lead by Jon Harley, while the remainder of the group are with John Mousinho on the far side doing a passing drill.
And relax. After another run around the pitch, it’s time for a drink.
All seeing eye
We’ve seen Jack Sparkes but he is yet to feature in the early parts of the session. He penned a two-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months on Wednesday evening.
Date for the diary
A qucik date for the diary.
The balls are out.
The balls make their first appearance of the morning with a rondo-esk drill.
Ready, set... GO
The squad are being put through their paces as they begin runs around the pitch.
Keepers
First glimpses of Will Norris alongside Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward.