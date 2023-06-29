John Mousinho’s men officially returned to the Blues’ Hilsea training base on Monday as they kick started their preparations for their 2022-23 League One campaign.

The head coach has already made swift changes to the side which finished eighth last term, with seven new additions to his squad.

The newest recruit Jack Sparkes, who penned a two-year with a club option at Fratton Park, will take part in his first session today with his new team-mates.

It remains to be seen whether Jay Mingi, who is contracted with the Blues until Saturday, will take part in this morning’s sessions with Pompey receiving no contact from the midfielder.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled over his involvement and any other new faces who could be involved this morning as the Blues continue their pre-season training.