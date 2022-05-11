Portsmouth boss puts ex-Norwich City and Ipswich Town man at top of list for key role with League One rivals confident of keeping their man

But Cambridge are confident their sporting director will be remaining at the Abbey Stadium moving forward.

Their sporting director is being considered for the key position, with reports yesterday emerging an approach had been made to the U’s for the former Norwich City and Ipswich Town man.

That’s in the wake of their failure to lure Forest Green’s director of football Richard Hughes to the club as successor to Roberto Gagliardi, following his January exit to Southampton.

The News understands Strang was narrowly Cowley’s personal preference for the role ahead of Hughes, with the pair acquainted from their time on the football circuit.

He brings strong credentials to the table, overseeing Cambridge’s promotion to League One where their success continued last term - finishing 14th and beating Premier League Newcastle on a run to the FA Cup fourth round.

In his five-and-a-half years as head of football and sporting director at the Abbey Stadium, the U’s have also enjoyed recruitment success with the likes of Paul Mullin, Sam Smith and Jubril Okedina impressing.

His earlier recruitment work as chief scout helped bring in the players to ensure the U’s reached the Football League and won the FA Trophy in 2014.

Pompey want Cambridge United sporting director Ben Strang. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Strang has also spent time at Norwich as their head of academy recruitment and Ipswich as recruitment scout.

His credentials have impressed Pompey who are keen to fill the key position, with the appointment an important one in aligning recruitment work this summer.

Cambridge are confident they will be able to retain the services of Strang moving forward, however.