Portsmouth boss’ quiet and classy tribute after tragic Fratton Park death against Middlesbrough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues boss took a moment ahead of the clash with Stoke to lay flowers in a mark of respect to the 63-year-old, after he lost his life while watching Mousinho’s side against Middlesbrough.
Mousinho placed the bouquet near to the lifelong supporter and North Stand season-ticket holder’s seat, in a touching gesture as the Pompey family unite to honour one of their own.
Lumb was named as the man who suffered what his family believe to be a heart attack at the start of Saturday’s game, leading to the match’s kick-off being delayed for 35 minutes.
The class of not just Mousinho but the Pompey family has been evident, with a fundraiser in Lumb’s name so far raising over £14,000.
In a further mark of respect a minute’s applause will take place in Lumb’s memory before tonight’s game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.