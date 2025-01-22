Portsmouth boss’ quiet and classy tribute after tragic Fratton Park death against Middlesbrough

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 19:19 BST
John Mousinho tonight paid his own poignant tribute to Pompey fan Alec Lumb following his tragic death.

The Blues boss took a moment ahead of the clash with Stoke to lay flowers in a mark of respect to the 63-year-old, after he lost his life while watching Mousinho’s side against Middlesbrough.

Mousinho placed the bouquet near to the lifelong supporter and North Stand season-ticket holder’s seat, in a touching gesture as the Pompey family unite to honour one of their own.

Pompey boss John Mousinho pays a floral tribute to supporter Alec Lumb, who died on Saturday, ahead of the game with Stoke. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey boss John Mousinho pays a floral tribute to supporter Alec Lumb, who died on Saturday, ahead of the game with Stoke. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey boss John Mousinho pays a floral tribute to supporter Alec Lumb, who died on Saturday, ahead of the game with Stoke. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Lumb was named as the man who suffered what his family believe to be a heart attack at the start of Saturday’s game, leading to the match’s kick-off being delayed for 35 minutes.

The class of not just Mousinho but the Pompey family has been evident, with a fundraiser in Lumb’s name so far raising over £14,000.

In a further mark of respect a minute’s applause will take place in Lumb’s memory before tonight’s game.

