John Mousinho is keeping his cards close to his chest over Pompey’s interest in Callum Lang.

Championship Rotherham, managed by his former DW Stadium boss Leam Richardson, are also in the hunt for the wantaway 25-year-old.

Encouragingly for Pompey, Wigan are listening to offers - but Mousinho would not be drawn on transfer links with Fratton Park.

Pompey are interested in signing Wigan's Callum Lang. Picture: Getty

He told The News: ‘With Callum being a contracted player at Wigan, we won’t comment on that.

‘That’s the best way for us to approach everything, we don’t want to start speculating on players who have contracts elsewhere.

‘He’s a player that is familiar to everyone at this level and the level above. Our job is to know pretty much all of the League One players because we watch so much footage of every team and we’ve played every team apart from Oxford so far, and we know quite a lot about them anyway.

‘We are really familiar with pretty much any player you’d ask us about - and not necessarily anything to do with recruitment.

‘Callum's a good attacking player that has a good pedigree at this level and played in the Championship as well.

‘He’s one who in the Wigan side has done really well over the past few years and I am sure there would be plenty of clubs interested in him.’

Although capable of operating in any of the three attacking positions behind a centre-forward, Lang has primarily featured on the right wing for Wigan.