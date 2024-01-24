News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boss responds to fresh transfer links with wantaway Wigan attacker also interesting Rotherham

Pompey are keen to make the attacker their third signing of the January window

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 24th Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 16:54 GMT
John Mousinho is keeping his cards close to his chest over Pompey’s interest in Callum Lang.

The Blues have made an enquiry over the well-regarded Wigan attacker, who has recently asked to leave the Latics.

Championship Rotherham, managed by his former DW Stadium boss Leam Richardson, are also in the hunt for the wantaway 25-year-old.

Encouragingly for Pompey, Wigan are listening to offers - but Mousinho would not be drawn on transfer links with Fratton Park.

Pompey are interested in signing Wigan's Callum Lang. Picture: GettyPompey are interested in signing Wigan's Callum Lang. Picture: Getty
He told The News: ‘With Callum being a contracted player at Wigan, we won’t comment on that.

‘That’s the best way for us to approach everything, we don’t want to start speculating on players who have contracts elsewhere.

‘He’s a player that is familiar to everyone at this level and the level above. Our job is to know pretty much all of the League One players because we watch so much footage of every team and we’ve played every team apart from Oxford so far, and we know quite a lot about them anyway.

‘We are really familiar with pretty much any player you’d ask us about - and not necessarily anything to do with recruitment.

‘Callum's a good attacking player that has a good pedigree at this level and played in the Championship as well.

‘He’s one who in the Wigan side has done really well over the past few years and I am sure there would be plenty of clubs interested in him.’

Although capable of operating in any of the three attacking positions behind a centre-forward, Lang has primarily featured on the right wing for Wigan.

He emerged through their ranks to score 31 goals in 143 appearances and is contracted until the summer of 2025 after signing his last deal in September 2021.

