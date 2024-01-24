Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have made an approach for Wigan attacker Callum Lang.

The News understands the Blues lodged an enquiry for the 25-year-old at the end of last week and intimated they would be following up that interest with a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics have yet to receive that offer, nonetheless anticipate developments with their vice-captain subsequently having requested to leave the DW Stadium.

Rotherham, managed by his former Wigan boss Lean Richardson, are also keen on a player who can operate across the attacking three behind the striker.

Pompey are interested in Wigan's Callum Lang. Picture: Getty Images

Primarily, though, Lang’s strength is seen as the right wing, a position presently occupied by Abu Kamara for the Blues.

A home-grown talent, the popular Lang has scored 31 times in 143 appearances for Wigan and they are looking for a fee for a player contract beyond this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly Pompey have suggested they are willing to do business, while Rich Hughes has previously suggested the money is there for the ‘right player’.

Hughes initially played down links with Lang earlier in the window, telling The News: ‘I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’