Portsmouth battle Rotherham to splash out on Wigan attacker after transfer change of heart
The attacker has 31 goals in 143 appearances since coming through Latics ranks
Pompey have made an approach for Wigan attacker Callum Lang.
The News understands the Blues lodged an enquiry for the 25-year-old at the end of last week and intimated they would be following up that interest with a bid.
The Latics have yet to receive that offer, nonetheless anticipate developments with their vice-captain subsequently having requested to leave the DW Stadium.
Rotherham, managed by his former Wigan boss Lean Richardson, are also keen on a player who can operate across the attacking three behind the striker.
Primarily, though, Lang’s strength is seen as the right wing, a position presently occupied by Abu Kamara for the Blues.
A home-grown talent, the popular Lang has scored 31 times in 143 appearances for Wigan and they are looking for a fee for a player contract beyond this summer.
Certainly Pompey have suggested they are willing to do business, while Rich Hughes has previously suggested the money is there for the ‘right player’.
Hughes initially played down links with Lang earlier in the window, telling The News: ‘I have worked with Callum in the past (at Wigan), he’s a wonderful young man, good footballer, but there is nothing in it at this point.’
However, the situation has now changed, with the Blues switching attention to him as they seek to add more quality during the transfer window to maintain their leadership of League One.