Portsmouth boss responds to half-time 'medical incident' at Oxford United as tunnel bust-up rumours circulate

Pompey fell to a heartbreaking 3-2 stoppage-time defeat to the U’s at the Kassam Stadium today.

On an afternoon full of incident and action, one of the big talking points was the game’s restart being delayed.

Rumours of a tunnel bust-up circulated with an Oxford staff member requiring treatment, as stewards made their way down the tunnel after the players left the pitch.

Cowley spoke after the game about what occurred and stated he was aware of an U’s employee banging his head.

But the Pompey boss denied his players had any involvement in what took place.

When asked if there was an altercation and did his players play any part in it, Cowley said: ‘Not that I was aware of, no, not that I was aware.

‘No, it happened when we were all in the changing room, I believe.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘I don’t know (what happened), but one of their support staff fell over and bumped their head quite badly.

‘We just want to send our thoughts to him and his family, but from what I’ve heard I’ve been told he’s okay.’

Karl Robinson chose to keep his players on the pitch at the end of the game as Pompey made their way down the tunnel.

The Scouser then had a brief exchange of words with Cowley before later addressing the press.