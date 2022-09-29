The Blues today appointed Hughes in the key overarching role, with the 34-year-old arriving from League One rivals Forest Green Rovers.

The News understands a written agreement is in place to bring in Hughes, who is due to start in the role next month.

There has also not been any contract from the EFL regarding the matter at this stage.

Cowley explained he has a conviction any ongoing issues can be solved in the right and proper fashion, if it’s necessary.

He said: ‘It (Vince’s remarks) is beyond my pay grade! I’ll let the clubs resolve that.

‘I think it’s between the two clubs and the EFL. I think they will come to the correct outcome.’

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Pompey’s hunt for a sporting director stretches back to the start of the year following Roberto Gagliardi’s exit.

News of interest in Hughes first emerged in May, but the highly-regarded operator eventually opted to stay at New Lawn.

He was offered improved terms to do so, after Pompey registered their interest in a man with a track record for bringing in young talent from higher-division academies who were then turned into sizable assets.

