Portsmouth boss responds to illegal approach allegations over new sporting director after ex-Stoke City, Burnley, Wigan Athletic and Everton man's arrival
Danny Cowley is confident the right conclusion will be reached after Pompey were accused of an illegal approach for new sporting director Richard Hughes.
The Blues today appointed Hughes in the key overarching role, with the 34-year-old arriving from League One rivals Forest Green Rovers.
Their outspoken owner, Dale Vince, launched an angry tirade at Pompey as that news emerged, accusing them of breaching EFL regulations as they landed the former Everton, Stoke and Wigan man.
The News understands a written agreement is in place to bring in Hughes, who is due to start in the role next month.
There has also not been any contract from the EFL regarding the matter at this stage.
Cowley explained he has a conviction any ongoing issues can be solved in the right and proper fashion, if it’s necessary.
He said: ‘It (Vince’s remarks) is beyond my pay grade! I’ll let the clubs resolve that.
‘I think it’s between the two clubs and the EFL. I think they will come to the correct outcome.’
Pompey’s hunt for a sporting director stretches back to the start of the year following Roberto Gagliardi’s exit.
News of interest in Hughes first emerged in May, but the highly-regarded operator eventually opted to stay at New Lawn.
He was offered improved terms to do so, after Pompey registered their interest in a man with a track record for bringing in young talent from higher-division academies who were then turned into sizable assets.
Cambridge’s Ben Strang was also mentioned as a possible contender, but Pompey now have the man they were keen to bring into the position.