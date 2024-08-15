Pompey have been linked with striker Daniel Jebbison. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

John Mousinho believes Daniel Jebbison is a wanted man at Bournemouth amid talk of a move for the striker.

And the Pompey boss believes the likes of the Premier League side will now be holding on to their talent until late in the transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with the 21-year-old, who moved to Dean Court from Sheffield United last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bournemouth reportedly paid £1.5m in training compensation for the Canadian-born striker, who has picked up England age-group international honours.

The suggestion was the Cherries would look to loan out Jebbison this season, but boss Andoni Iraola has stated he will be needed at Dean Court after Dominic Solanke’s move to Spurs.

Mousinho feels that is the kind of scenario being played out across the top flight, with clubs looking to ensure they have cover against the backdrop of what is still a fairly static transfer market at that level.

He said: ‘Daniel has gone from Sheffield United to Bournemouth for a fair amount of money. I suspect that he will be involved in Bournemouth’s squad come the opening day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve spoken this summer about what it looks like with those Premier League clubs and not many of those 21s have moved yet.

‘A lot of that is because of the Euros, a lot of it is because Premier League clubs have looked at it and there’s not been a huge amount of movement at the top level in terms of player transfers. So a lot of these players are going to get a chance as we get into the Premier League season.

‘I think it’s going to be one where it gets late in the window for Premier League clubs to actually decide if they are going to move some of the youngsters on.’

Mousinho was coy on links with Austrian keeper Nicolas Schmid, with Pompey reportedly set to bring the BW Linz man to Fratton Park.

He added: ‘That’s a player who is contracted to another club, so we’re not commenting on that.’