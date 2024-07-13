Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho admitted Pompey’s transfer chase is now a ‘different ball game’ to what they experienced last summer.

The Blues head coach told how his club are now vying with some of the biggest names in the game for their targets this summer.

And that reality is bringing challenges, as they go up against sides who possess far superior financial resources for talent.

Pompey last year found themselves assuming the status of transfer heavy-hitters in League One, as they were viewed as an attractive option for the players they were competing for.

Mousinho stressed the club’s football operation will once again be well backed by the Eisners, as they look to assemble a competitive squad for the Championship.

But going up against the likes of West Brom and Leeds for talent brings a very different set of challenges for the Pompey recruitment team to what they’ve previously experienced.

Speaking to The News in a Facebook Live Q&A session, Mousinho said: ‘The assumption is it’s more difficult - and it is.

‘With the size of the club in League One and its resources, it’s a very different picture in the Championship.

‘We’ve stepped up to the level and are competing with a majority who are former Premier League clubs - ourselves included.

‘The finances obviously do change as well, though we’re really well backed and that’s a positive.

‘It’s a different ball game, I think. When we were talking with other players last year, if they had other League One options we tended to be the biggest club in terms of size, stadium size and history.

‘Now we’re speaking to players, and because we’re competing at the right end of the market, they have other options as well.

‘All of sudden you’re competing with your Leeds, West Broms and those sort of clubs. It’s very, very different.’