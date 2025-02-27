Kusini Yengi will be a Pompey player next season.

Blues boss John Mousinho has outlined the club’s intention to take up a 12-month option in the striker’s contract, as his existing deal comes to a close.

Yengi is now inside the final six months of his existing agreement, signed when he arrived from Western Sydney Wanderers for £80,000 in the summer of 2023.

That means the 26-year-old is free to talk and agree pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs, as his deal ends on June 30.

The option gives Pompey security over their asset, however, and is common in most of the deals agreed over new signings at PO4. That is the case when it comes to the Australian international - and Mousinho has signalled the club’s intention to action that element of Yengi’s contract which lies in their favour.

He said: ‘We’ve got an option on Kas. I know that means he is out of contract, but as far as we’re concerned we’ve got him for another 18 months.

‘We’re constantly monitoring these things and in contact with agents and players.

‘There’s no panic over that situation, in my mind he’s not out of contract at the end of the season. That option gives us that protection there.’

Yengi hit the ground running at Fratton Park after his arrival, with a goal-laden start to the 2023-24 campaign as he bagged five goals in his first five Pompey appearances. His performances caught the eye and led to the Adelaide man establishing himself in the Australian international starting line-up, off the back of 13 goals in his maiden campaign in English football. Y

Yengi’s power and pace certainly stood out in that time, but his second season at Pompey has been hindered by injury issues.

The big fans’ favourite picked up a groin problem on the eve of the campaign, which led to another stint on the sidelines in September and October. Then a knee issue picked up after bagging two goals for the Socceroos against Bahrain meant a further three months out, with the striker returning to the bench against QPR.

Now the hope is a clear run of fitness can see Yengi impact the push for Championship survival over the final 12 games of the campaign.