Portsmouth boss reveals extent of blow after Jordan Williams injury controversy

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jordan Williams is expected to be sidelined for three weeks after his latest injury setback.

And the Pompey boss assessed the extent of the defender’s latest hamstring issue as better than feared, as he digested news of the blow.

Williams picked up his latest issue at West Brom last weekend, despite the fact the right-back was rested at The Hawthorns after his man-of-the-match performance against Stoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pompey's Jordan Williams.Pompey's Jordan Williams.
Pompey's Jordan Williams. | The News

The 25-year-old’s issue came after he entered the fray in the 69th minute, putting focus on the decision to bring on the summer arrival from Barnsley.

Williams has also spent eight weeks out this term with a separate hamstring issue picked up against Plymouth last November.

The good news is the latest problem isn’t thought to be anywhere near as bad as the previous issue, with the former Huddersfield man expected back in action this month.

‘Not the worst result’

Mousinho said: ‘It’s not terrible news, but it’s not great news.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Jordan has an issue with the tendon in his hamstring. He was out the pitch on Saturday, not training but out on the pitch, so that’s positive.

‘We’re expecting it will be another three weeks or so before he’s back, so disappointing but not disastrous.

‘His initial injury kept him out for eight weeks-plus, I think it was Plymouth when he did it. That’s a long time ago and we were worried it was a similar injury on the other side.

‘So it’s not great and we’re disappointed, but we feel it’s not the worst result in the world.’

Related topics:BossPortsmouthWilliamsDefenderWest BromPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice