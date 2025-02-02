Portsmouth boss reveals extent of blow after Jordan Williams injury controversy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Williams is expected to be sidelined for three weeks after his latest injury setback.

And the Pompey boss assessed the extent of the defender’s latest hamstring issue as better than feared, as he digested news of the blow.

Pompey's Jordan Williams. | The News

The 25-year-old’s issue came after he entered the fray in the 69th minute, putting focus on the decision to bring on the summer arrival from Barnsley.

Williams has also spent eight weeks out this term with a separate hamstring issue picked up against Plymouth last November.

The good news is the latest problem isn’t thought to be anywhere near as bad as the previous issue, with the former Huddersfield man expected back in action this month.

‘Not the worst result’

Mousinho said: ‘It’s not terrible news, but it’s not great news.

‘Jordan has an issue with the tendon in his hamstring. He was out the pitch on Saturday, not training but out on the pitch, so that’s positive.

‘We’re expecting it will be another three weeks or so before he’s back, so disappointing but not disastrous.

‘His initial injury kept him out for eight weeks-plus, I think it was Plymouth when he did it. That’s a long time ago and we were worried it was a similar injury on the other side.

‘So it’s not great and we’re disappointed, but we feel it’s not the worst result in the world.’