And the Blues head coach highlighted geography as a factor surrounding the central defender’s departure this summer.

Robertson’s exit as his contract comes to a close after a two-year stay at Fratton Park, also sees one of the top earners removed from the Fratton wage bill.

Derby County are among a number of League One sides who have show interest in the 29-year-old, who has options where to go this summer.

A consideration for the Scot is his children still live north of the border, with getting a new home further up the county a motivation.

Mousinho explained talks with his skipper were amicable, as they discussed his future after the season’s close earlier this month.

The Pompey boss was pleased with Robertson’s contribution to his side, as he made seven appearances after recovering from a groin injury.

But, in the final reckoning, a parting of ways was the outcome which suited everyone.

Clark Robertson.

Mousinho said: ‘I think it made sense for both parties. Clark was ready to move on and with his family up north, it was maybe a geographical one as well.

‘Clark’s had a great time at the club and over the past few months has been excellent in everything he’s done.

‘He came in and was excellent initially and then in the games when he came back I thought he was brilliant.

‘Clark’s been a really good club captain and he’s never given me any problems. He’s a really good influence around the dressing room, and it was probably one of the easier conversations I had.

‘We parted company, shook hands and said good luck to each other. So that was one which really well and I genuinely wish Clarke good luck on whatever his next venture is.’

