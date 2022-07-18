Portsmouth boss reveals fears over West Brom keeper after former Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town man's arrival

The Pompey boss told how the England under-21 keeper’s form in pre-season left him worried it would kill his loan move to Fratton Park.

Griffiths sealed a season-long stay last week, as Cowley got his number choice to operate between the sticks next term.

The 20-year-old is highly thought of at The Hawthorns, where he is seen as a long-term first-choice keeper.

And after recovering from an an ankle injury picked up on loan at Lincoln in February, the former Cheltenham talent made a big impression on boss Steve Bruce in pre-season training.

That left Cowley fearing the worst over Griffiths arriving as Gavin Bazunu’s successor moving forward.

The move eventually got over the line, however, leaving the Pompey boss a slightly relieved figure.

Cowley said: ‘I must admit I got a little bit nervous, because Josh was one we’ve been trying to do for a long time.

New Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths.

‘It was him and Gavin last year and it was very close between them, it was just Gavin became available before Josh really.

‘But this time around Steve Bruce saw him for the first time, because he’d been out on loan at Lincoln and he saw him in pre-season.

‘I was a little bit worried because every time we spoke he raved about how good he was.

‘I was concerned he was going to keep him back, so we are pleased to have him.’

Cowley is content Griffiths arrives with a good level of experience, despite being just 20.

His loan moves have contributed significantly to his development, while he has also gained playing time through the various England age groups.

His arrival pushes Alex Bass closer to the exit door with ambitious League Two side Crawley keen, and League One new boys Exeter a rumoured destination.

Cowley is just pleased to have got the deal for a player of Griffiths’ talent over the line, however.

He added: ‘I’m just really pleased with Josh.

‘He’s an England under-21 international and he’s had two brilliant loans.

‘He kept a ridiculous amount of clean sheets, over 20, to help Cheltenham get promoted from League Two.

‘Then last year he had really good loan at Lincoln, where he didn’t have it all his own way.