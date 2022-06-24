The keeper is moving closer to making a loan move to Fratton Park from West Brom, according to reports.

The News understands Danny Cowley has placed the 20-year-old at the head of his list of keeper targets, as he looks for a successor to Gavin Bazunu.

Griffths’ season was curtailed after picking up an ankle ligament injury in March, after shining on loan at Lincoln City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Cheltenham loanee has been undergoing his rehab, which was being completed as he linked up with a number of Baggies players in similar situations on the continent.

That will then clear the pathway for him to join Pompey, as fans wait for the next transfer activity after landing Marlon Pack this week.

Steve Bruce has publicly stated his three available keepers will battle it out for the No1 shirt at The Hawthorns.

But with experienced pair David Button and Alex Palmer seemingly ahead of Griffiths in the keeping pecking order, staying put with West Brom looks likely to hinder his progress.

West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths. Picture: Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Griffiths signed a four-year deal last summer in an indication of how highly he’s regarded by the West Brom coaching staff.

The hope is the England age-group talent will become a long-term first choice at his club, but to make those strides it appears another development loan will be required.