Portsmouth boss reveals latest on head of football role as he fires warning over club's structure

And the Blues boss stressed how crucial it is for his club to continue building its infrastructure when it comes to its football operations.

Pompey have been without a figure in the overarching position behind the scenes since Roberto Gagliardi’s departure to Southampton in January.

Cowley explained the rest of his backroom staff have been mucking in to fill the void, but that situation can’t continue indefinitely.

Pompey have been going through an extensive interview process to get the right man for the role, with the club looking for an experienced figure to implement their football strategy.

The 43-year-old believes the head of football role needs to develop the club’s performance on the pitch by improving sports science, recruitment, coaching and analysis as well as joining the first team with the academy.

And times is now of the essence when it comes to making the appointment.

Danny Cowley

Cowley said: ‘We’re a really small support team.

‘We haven’t had a director of football since January, so it’s all hands to the deck for us - and that’s fine.

‘You’d have to ask the powers above (when the appointment will be made), but I’m told it’s imminent - which is really important.

‘For this club, we need to improve – we need to improve all the provisions which support the first team.

‘We’ve come a long way in a year but we still have a really long way to go.