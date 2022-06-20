The Blues boss admitted he would love to bring in the front man, who is in talks with Championship side Luton.

But Cowley believes it would be unrealistic to think he’s in with a chance of landing the 27-year-old, who is also being linked with League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

The Pompey boss desperately needs some attacking additions, after returning for pre-season training without a single senior option at his disposal.

That’s a first for the Londoner in 15 years of football management, which started in the Essex Senior Football League in the ninth tier of English football.

Pompey were linked with Woodrow over the weekend in national reports, and as much as Cowley would like to bring in the ex-Fulham man, it’s not something he sees happening.

When asked if there was any interest in Woodrow, Cowley said: ‘We wish!

‘We would love Cauley Woodrow - he would be a brilliant signing for us.

‘I don’t for a second think it would be possible, however.

‘If we could sign him I hope his agent will ring me!

‘We would love him, he’s a top player but I don’t think it’s likely.’

Cowley is continuing his hunt for attacking additions, with the wait for signings continuing after the window opened on June 10.

The Pompey boss is clear on the conditions he’s working under and is determined to get the best possible value with the money available.

But Cowley also has clarity he won’t be able to compete with the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, who were also linked with Woodrow.

Although having a competitive budget, he knows some rivals are pushing the boundaries financially and changing the fiscal make-up of the League One terrain.

Cowley added: ‘Some clubs are in a different position to where we are. Anyone in football knows that.

‘We’re clear where we’re at and what we want to do.