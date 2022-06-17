Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues in battle with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich for Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, who claims the League One trio are all chasing the Tykes forward, who has 12 months remaining on his existing Oakwell deal.

It’s no secret that the Blues are after attacking reinforcements, with manager Danny Cowley currently having no senior strikers on his books.

The News revealed on Thursday that Spurs youngster Kion Etete top Pompey’s wish list.

But with Cowley wanting to make four signings in that area, it’s no surprise to see them linked with other players.

Woodrow now joins Aaron Collins, Kyle Wootton (now at Stockport), Kyle Joseph, Cole Stockton and Morgan Whittaker in being credited with a potential move to PO4 this summer.

A Pompey return for Leicester loanee George Hirst is also a priority for the Blues.

The former Fulham front man has been with Barnsley since initially joining on loan in August 2018.

Wanted man Cauley Woodrow George Wood/Getty Images)

Since then, he’s bagged 53 goals in 157 appearances at Oakwell – yet his threat in front of goal couldn’t stop the Tykes from being relegated from the Championship earlier this month.

At the end of last month, the Barnsley Chronicle reported that the Reds had yet to receive any ‘serious’ bids for their players.

Yet, they are expected to sell assets this summer as they look to offset a £7-8million loss due to their relegation to League One.

Ipswich were credited with a move for the 27-year-old in May as Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna looks to add additional firepower to his ranks.