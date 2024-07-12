Portsmouth boss reveals position over top scorer Colby Bishop’s Fratton future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has confirmed Colby Bishop is not for sale.

The Pompey boss has made it clear his top scorer’s future remains at Fratton Park in the Championship.

Mousinho yesterday joined The News for a Facebook Live Q&A session, as the Blues’ week-long training camp in Croatia nears a close.

Our team have been afforded outstanding access by the club, as they significantly intensify their preparations for the new campaign.

There's been player and coaching staff interviews aplenty, along with training videos and behind-the-scenes insight.

When it came to the Q&A no question was off limits, as the head coach tackled every subject from transfers, targets, Championship challenges and the academy.

There was also plenty of offbeat posers from supporters, with the head coach gamely tackling everything thrown at him head on.

The Pompey boss revealed there has been progress over Zak Swanson remaining at Fratton Park next season, after the club opted not to take up a 12-month option in the defender’s contract in May.

There’s been plenty of speculation over Bishop’s future, following a huge impact over the past two seasons at Fratton Park.

The £500,000 signing followed up his 24-goal return in the 2022-23 season with another 21 finishes last term, helping Pompey to the League One title in the process.

But Mousinho gave a definitive ‘no’ to Pompey fan Duncan Fitch’s question via Facebook asking is Bishop for sale.

That will be a relief to the Fratton faithful, who know the Magic Man will have an important role in taking on the weight of goalscoring expectation with Kusini Yengi next term, as the Blues return to the Championship after a 12-year absence.