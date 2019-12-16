Kenny Jackett lifted the lid on the post-match dressing room inquest after Pompey’s second-half capitulation at Accrington.

The Blues boss defended his players' attitude, as they were torn apart by a side who’d won four league games all season before handing out Saturday’s 4-1 battering.

Ronan Curtis looks dejected at Accrington. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com.

Jackett acknowledged the defensive weakness of his side amid five changes to the side, as they gave away a first-half advantage and went on to ship three goals in 15 nightmare minutes after the break.

He accepted John Coleman’s side were better all over the park but chose to deliver some measured home truths rather than read the riot act to his players, in the aftermath of a loss which firmly put paid to their 10-game unbeaten run.

Jackett said: ‘I wasn’t ranting and raving at them but you have to be honest and tell the truth.

‘You have to give an accurate assessment.

‘We didn’t get a foothold into the game, even when we went 1-0 up. That came in a period of the game when they had some chances and hit the post.

‘I don’t think it was anything necessarily down to attitude, but I felt Accrington deserved to win.

‘It’s difficult to say that in any of the departments we won those.

‘As a whole, they’ve deserved to win.’

Injuries to Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup, a suspension for Christian Burgess and Oli Hawkins being given time off following the birth of his child meant a completely new back four at the Crown Ground from the side who drew 2-2 with Peterborough.

And the lack of understanding at the back was evident as Accrington set about the back line with a tempo and energy they couldn’t deal with.

Jackett said: ‘For us, it was hard to hold them and it made a big difference for them going forward.

‘We were open and it was difficult defensively, we understand that.

‘They’ve got the goals and hit the post twice. It was difficult for us to contain them.

‘We got in front with a good goal and it’s frustrating the way they equalised.

‘There was nobody near Ellis (Harrison). Some own goals are half-forced, if you like, but there was no pressure on him. He just lost the ball in the wind. He couldn’t see it coming and was under no pressure.

‘Even so at 1-1 away from home and on the slope here we were looking to capitalise and take the game to them.

‘We started okay in the second half and got a bit of a foothold but then the goals went bang, bang, bang and put the game beyond us.

‘They deserved the win and that was definitely the case.’