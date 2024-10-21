Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is expecting a fairly prompt return for the latest players added to Pompey’s injury list.

But the Blues boss has confirmed both Zak Swanson and keeper Will Norris will miss their side’s Championship trip to Cardiff City tomorrow.

Both Swanson and Norris were not in Mousinho’s squad, as they picked up their maiden Championship success at QPR on Saturday.

Mousinho stated he expects Swanson to be back in contention for Friday’s home meeting with Sheffield Wednesday, while Norris is anticipated to be available for selection for the trip to Hull City on November 2.

Nicolas Schmid has claimed the No1 spot from the former Burnley man, who was left out of the squad for the 1-1 draw with Oxford United before the international break.

And Jordan Williams took Swanson’s place off the back of the 6-1 capitulation at Stoke, which preceded the meeting with the U’s.

Mousinho last week gave a four to six-week window for Shaughnessy’s return, while it was a two to four-week outlook for Farrell. The Pompey boss confirmed that time frame still remains in place for both men.

Meanwhile, the Mousinho stated Sammy Silvera’s weekend squad absence at QPR was a combination of a selection call, while also weighing up his recent extensive travel while on international duty with Australia.

Mousinho said: Zak will probably not be available for Tuesday and Will should be back and available for the Hull game. Zak will probably be back Friday.

‘There’s no change with them (Shaughnessy and Farrell) and otherwise it’s a clean bill of health from Saturday. That’s a real positive, the lads who came off it wasn’t through injury but fatigue and freshening things up - so we’re looking at the same squad from the weekend to pick from.

‘Sammy had a lot of travel, though he wasn’t involved in the Australia squad. He flew in later in the week and we also thought the QPR game would suit different players.’