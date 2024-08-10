Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho revealed Andre Dozzell turned down a move to Sheffield United in favour of a Pompey switch.

And the Blues boss has lauded the midfielder’s Championship pedigree as a big appeal, as he weighs up his selection for the campaign opener at Leeds United.

Pompey this week landed Dozzell on a 12-month deal, as the former QPR and Ipswich man bolsters the middle of the park.

That followed on from the 25-year-old spending pre-season on trial with the Blades, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Dozzell impressed at Bramall Lane, with Mousinho confirming a move to Yorkshire was an avenue open to the man who spent the second half of last season with Birmingham.

That made it all the more pleasing for the Pompey boss that the former England age-group talent was tempted to Fratton Park.

He said: ‘It all happened really quickly. We’d been monitoring Andre, but after the successful trial he’d had at Sheffield United and playing a couple of games, we thought going up there was going to be an option for him.

‘I don’t want to go into detail too much, but Sheffield United was an option so we’re really pleased that Andre chose to come down here over that.

‘The fact that he’s had a pre-season, got a couple of games under his belt and massive pedigree in the Championship with the amount of games he’s played at the level is brilliant.

‘Whenever he’s played in League One he’s had full seasons in successful sides, so that’s a real attraction.

‘He’ll give us real control and technical ability in the middle of the park, as well as Championship experience.

‘I throw that out because we didn’t have too many in the squad at the back end of last season who’d played too many Championship games. So to bring in Andre is brilliant from that point of view.

‘I think he gives us control, technical ability and he’s athletic enough to get around the pitch as well.’