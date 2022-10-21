Portsmouth boss reveals striker focus ahead of January transfer window

The Blues boss identified a clear need to bring in their own players in the forward area, as part of the club’s recruitment strategy.

Cowley’s overhaul of his first-team options saw 12 new faces landed this summer for the 43-year-old’s second full season at the helm.

His striking business was lauded in particular after a slow start to the window, with £500,000 shelled out to bring in Colby Bishop from Accrington Stanley.

In addition, eye-catching loan deals were agreed to bring in Joe Pigott from Ipswich Town with teen sensation Dane Scarlett joining from Spurs for the season.

Those deals, however, mean Bishop is the only senior striker Pompey can currently call their own.

Cowley is clear that is an obvious area which needs remedying moving when it comes to developing the squad structure in place.

The News understands there is some flexibility in the playing budget ahead of the January transfer window.

Sam Hoskins. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Pompey have been linked with the likes of Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff and Northampton’s Sam Hoskins after their impressive starts to the season.

It remains to be seen now if that’s an area the Pompey boss chooses to focus on.

Cowley said: ‘We would like to have our own department.

‘Dane and Joe have been good, really good signings.

‘But we’d certainly likely to have two of our own, if we could get to that. That’s what we’re working towards.

‘Time will tell (how soon that can happen).

‘We know this is something we’d like to do as soon as possible.’

Cowley refused to be drawn on the level of investment he’s looking to undertake in the attacking area in the short term.

Pompey are looking to bring in young players they can develop and improve their resale value, but with Bishop the only attacker on the books permanently there’s an obvious need to add long-term quality and depth up front.

Cowley explained he is looking at building a group of options who bring different assets to the table and can all work with each other.

He added: ‘Colby has been great for us, he’s been really good - a really good signing for us.

‘For us you want to make sure you have a forward department.

‘You want to have a department which complements each other, all play together and all play with each other.

‘That then gives you a lot of flexibility and options.

‘That’s what we’re trying to add.’