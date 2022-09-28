The Blues are said to be among a swathe of Championship and League One side keeping an eye on the 29-year-old, after an explosive start to the campaign.

Hoskins has started the season at an incredible pace in League Two, scoring 11 goals from 10 appearances to date.

That form from the former Southampton trainee has been noted by the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland in the Championship, according to Football League World.

Meanwhile, the report states Pompey are watching Hoskins’ exploits along with Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Derby in the third tier.Hoskins bagged 13 goals last term - his best return since moving to Sixfields from Birmingham in 2015.

He looks set to blow that figure away this season, however, as he sets a phenomenal pace in League Two amid an impressive start from the Cobblers.

The Dorchester-born man signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Northampton earlier this year.

Pompey signed a dozen players this summer and have a stated policy of looking to land young players on the rise, who can then be developed and have a resale value.

It appears Hoskins doesn’t naturally fit into that category as he nears his 30th birthday, although Danny Cowley has made it clear he doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed to landing a particular profile of player.

Pompey’s attackers have started the season well, with Colby Bishop bagging six goals, Dane Scarlett gaining plaudits for his displays and Joe Pigott ably supporting the pair.

Bishop is the only permanent senior striker in Cowley’s rank, however with Pigott and Scarlett on loan from Ipswich and Spurs respectively.