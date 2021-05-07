Portsmouth boss reveals talks to land Tottenham starlet

Harvey White

Danny Cowley has spoken to Spurs boss Ryan Mason about bringing the midfielder back to PO4 after a successful loan stay.

White has made 17 appearances, scoring the winning goal at Oxford United in February, and made a good impression since arriving from White Hart Lane.

Cowley made it clear he would like to see the 19-year-old back at the club again - and has made in-roads to try to make that happen.

He said: ‘We know Ryan Mason really well actually, now he’s Tottenham manager we can say we’re good friends!

‘We’ve done some of our coaching badges together, we’ve got to know him well and he’s a really great guy.

‘Now he’s the key man at Tottenham we’ve asked the question and had a conversation.

‘We don’t know if we will be privileged enough to make those decisions, but on behalf of the club we’ve enquired because he’s a young player on a massive upward curve who’s only going to get better and better.’

Cowley has regularly turned to White since succeeding Kenny Jackett, with the Maidstone-born talent appearing in eight of the 11 games since he took charge.

The Blues head coach explained he’s a big fan of the qualities the teenager offers.

He said: ‘We’ve loved Harvey, he’s a great kid.

‘We told him he’s coming on last Saturday, he’s 19 and he’s coming on to give us a bit of maturity. That’s what he did.

‘He kept the ball and used it well, he’s a lovely, lovely footballer. Great left foot and great range of pass.

‘He can go over the opponent, through or around the opponent.

‘He’s working every day on the physical aspect of the game and work against the ball.

‘You’ve seen us use him. He’s a 19-year-old boy in a key position and you’ve seen us use him time and time again. We’d have no hesitation in doing that.’

