Portsmouth boss reveals transfer position after holding talks with Michael Eisner

The Blues boss revealed discussions with the club’s owner and the board took place this week - and he was enthused by what emerged from the meeting.

Cowley explained he’s looking towards bringing in ‘two or three’ permanent signings in the January window, as well as previously indicating he would like a couple of loan additions.

The 43-year-old is aware he will be looking to work the existing squad to make that happen, with his side handily placed for a play-off bid after a sharp improvement in form.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after far-reaching talks with the Pompey decision makers, Cowley is upbeat about the club’s prospects this term and the work he can do next month.

He said: ‘If you could bring two or three permanents in going forward that would help us in the summer.

‘We don’t want to make too many big adjustments to the squad, because that makes recruitment really hard - and the best teams have a natural continuity.

‘But you always want to get better and try to improve.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner has held talks with Danny Cowley and the Pompey board.

‘We want to accelerate the process and we want to get there quickly. We’ve got no time to waste.

‘The owners have been really good – we had a really good conversation on Monday.

‘They were really keen and enthusiastic about the way we are playing and where we want to go.

‘We’ve just made small steps - it could be so much better than this.

‘We know we can play much quicker, much faster and a much more exciting brand of football.

‘We’re making small steps, which is good - we just want to make some big steps.

‘So we’re going to try to find the answers in January.

‘We’re going to try to add to the squad, improve the squad and keep winning.’

The Eisner’s commitment to putting a solid long-term infrastructure in place means there has, and will continue to be significant investment in Fratton Park and the training ground.

That is money which hasn’t gone into boosting a reasonable League One playing budget for Pompey, but Cowley stressed he has no issue with that.

He added: ‘I just think the owners are brilliant in the respect they’ve shown their commitment to the long-term future of the club.

‘They’ve spent money on Fratton Park and the training ground - and actions speak louder than words.

‘If they just wanted pats on the back and to put on a pedestal they would’ve put all that money into the (playing) budget, because that of course would get you instant success.

‘But that wouldn’t help the long-term future of this football club, which we know here from past experiences.

‘We’re trying to do it in a really intelligent, supportive way - and I’m really supportive of that.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind