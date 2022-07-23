The Pompey boss still wants to add another forward to his squad, after landing Joe Pigott and now Colby Bishop this summer.

And Cowley explained he would like that arrival to be one of four new faces before the close of transfer activity on September 1,

The Londoner saw Bishop make his bow in the 2-0 defeat to Championship Coventry at Fratton Park, in the final first-team warm-up before the season starts at Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley now wants to bring some craft to his attacking options, after adding some physicality in Pigott and Bishop.

That also has to be blended with the energy to chime with the high-tempo approach he wants to attack the forthcoming season with.

Cowley said: ‘We would like to bring in an athletic one who can stretch the pitch.

‘Maybe we’re looking for one who can add a little bit of guile, a little bit of flair.

Danny Cowley

‘That’s what we’d like, but with that guile and flair we need them to have a lot of energy as well, because that’s the way we like to play.

‘It was always our idea to bring in one who could stretch the defensive line.

‘We’d then have a nice balance there to have another power and physicality, but also enough pace.’

Cowley explained Pompey are progressing well when it comes to bringing in further additions to the seven players he’s already signed this summer.

He stated two wingers, with one also being able to play up front, and a central defender are also on his shopping wish list.

When asked about Pompey fans clamouring for further additions, Cowley added: ‘That’s absolutely right (for fans to ask what’s next), because we’ve still got work to do.

We’re moving closer with a couple.

‘We definitely need another forward and ideally two wingers, one who can play at the top end of the pitch as well.

‘We have Reeco (Hackett) who is versatile as well and that is great, but definitely that is needed.

‘Then we need another right-sided defender as well.

‘You are forever monitoring the situation. Haji (Mnoga’s) had a great pre-season but this game was a challenge for him.