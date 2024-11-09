Colby Bishop is a shock inclusion in Pompey’s squad against Preston.

The striker underwent heart surgery in August and, as a consequence, wasn’t included in the Blues’ 25-man squad registered with the Football League.

However, he has today been named among Pompey’s substitutes for the crucial Fratton Park clash with their fellow strugglers.

That suggests his name was later added to the list, possibly in place of Ibane Bowat, who has been ruled out with a season-ended injury.

Colby Bishop is a shock inclusion on Pompey's bench for the visit of Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That surprise eclipsed another intriguing selection, with Marlon Pack returning to the side - potentially at centre-half.

He is one of two changes, with Terry Devlin also back in the starting XI, while Tom McIntyre drops to the bench and Jordan Williams misses through injury.

Devlin will start at right-back or right wing-back, depending on the system, with Regan Poole the sole conventional centre-half in the team.

That raises the likelihood of Pack dropping into the defence, unless Ogilvie drops in there and the skipper moves over to the left.

Elsewhere, Paddy Lane returns to the bench following injury, with Ryley Towley dropping out of the 20-man squad.

Meanwhile, Gosport’s Jack Whatmough has been named in Preston’s starting line-up for his Fratton Park homecoming.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Potts, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Yengi.

Subs: Archer, Bishop, O’Mahony, Saydee, McIntyre, Moxon, Silvera, Kamara, Lane.