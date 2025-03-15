John Mousinho has freshened up his Pompey team for this afternoon’s trip to Preston.

There are three changes to the side which lost to Plymouth on Wednesday evening - and had previously beaten leaders Leeds.

Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Terry Devlin all come into the starting XI, with Matt Ritchie, Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack dropping to the bench.

For Bramall it marks a full Pompey debut, coming in at left-back to replace Connor Ogilvie, who switches to the centre of defence alongside Regan Poole.

Matt Ritchie drops to Pompey’s bench for the trip to Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Devlin is a more conventional swap with Swanson at right-back, while Yengi gets his first Blues start since November - ironically against Preston.

It remains to be seen how both Yengi and Colby Bishop are accommodated alongside each other in the Blues’ attack, especially with Adil Aouchiche keeping his place.

For Ritchie, it ends 12 successive starts, while Poole is handed the captaincy after Pack is named among the substitutes.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Potts, Dozzell, Aouchiche, Yengi, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Gordon, Ritchie, O’Mahony, Waddingham, Hayden.