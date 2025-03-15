Portsmouth boss springs selection - and positional - surprises as he freshens up Blues against Preston

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST
John Mousinho has freshened up his Pompey team for this afternoon’s trip to Preston.

There are three changes to the side which lost to Plymouth on Wednesday evening - and had previously beaten leaders Leeds.

Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Terry Devlin all come into the starting XI, with Matt Ritchie, Zak Swanson and Marlon Pack dropping to the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Bramall it marks a full Pompey debut, coming in at left-back to replace Connor Ogilvie, who switches to the centre of defence alongside Regan Poole.

Matt Ritchie drops to Pompey’s bench for the trip to Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Matt Ritchie drops to Pompey’s bench for the trip to Preston. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Devlin is a more conventional swap with Swanson at right-back, while Yengi gets his first Blues start since November - ironically against Preston.

It remains to be seen how both Yengi and Colby Bishop are accommodated alongside each other in the Blues’ attack, especially with Adil Aouchiche keeping his place.

For Ritchie, it ends 12 successive starts, while Poole is handed the captaincy after Pack is named among the substitutes.

Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Ogilvie, Bramall, Potts, Dozzell, Aouchiche, Yengi, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Gordon, Ritchie, O’Mahony, Waddingham, Hayden.

Related topics:PompeyPreston
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice