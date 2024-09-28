Another Pompey summer signing who will be missing. Mousinho said: "Jacob Farrell just picked up a slight knock when he first arrived at the club and will probably miss this weekend."

John Mousinho has sprung a number of selection surprises in a bid to inspire Pompey to their first Championship victory of the campaign.

The Blues boss has made four changes for this afternoon’s visit of Sheffield United, ripping up the team which lost in heartbreaking circumstances at Burnley - including a debut for Jacob Farrell.

The Australian left-back comes in for Connor Ogilvie, who misses out on the squad entirely having been a league ever-present this season.

Jacob Farrell makes his Pompey debut against Sheffield United. Picture: Scott Gardiner

There are also injury returns for Conor Shaughnessy and Mark O’Mahony, with Tom McIntyre and Christian Saydee making way.

Finally, Sammy Silvera is restored to the side in place of the injured Callum Lang as Mousinho attempts to unearth that winning formula.

With McIntyre moving to the bench, there is no room in Pompey’s squad for fellow centre-half Ryley Towler.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Conor, Poole, Shaughnessy, Farrell, Pack, Potts, Silvera, Lane, Murphy, O’Mahoney.

Subs: Schmid, Williams, Saydee, McIntyre, Sorensen, Dozzell, Kamara, Blair, Ritchie.