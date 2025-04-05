Jordan Williams is recalled to Pompey’s starting XI at Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has made two changes to a winning team for the trip to Millwall,

The Blues secured a vital 1-0 victory over Blackburn last weekend, yet the head coach has opted to make alterations at The Den.

Jordan Williams, who is handed his first start since January, comes in for Zak Swanson at right-back, with the in-form defender not included in the match-day squad.

There is also a recall for Terry Devlin, who replaces Adil Aouchiche in the number 10 role behind Colby Bishop.

Aouchiche is instead named among the substitutes, which also includes the recalled pair Thomas Waddingham and Harvey Blair.

Mark O’Mahony drops out of the 20-man squad, while Kusini Yengi, who returned to training this week following a hamstring injury, also isn’t included.

Subs: Archer, Milosevic, Pack, Hayden, Gordon, Aouchiche, Blair, Saydee, Waddingham.