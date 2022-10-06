Portsmouth boss’ transfer claim over ex-Manchester United and Arsenal youngster
Danny Cowley believes he will greet Jayden Reid’s return like a new signing as he bids to put his injury pain behind him.
The Blues have been boosted by the news the winger has returned to first-team training this week, after 16 months of injury frustration.
Cowley is hopeful of Reid being back in contention for the final Papa John’s Trophy game against AFC Wimbledon at the start of next month.
That would represent a significant landmark for the former Manchester United and Arsenal youngster, who later had spells with Swansea City and Birmingham City.
Reid suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season last year, after agreeing a one-year deal following a successful spell on trial.
He impressed in warm-up games this summer, but then suffered a freak hamstring injury after a late challenge against Bristol City in July.
Reid has once again rehabbed in diligent fashion, with Cowley enthused about his progress.
Now he’s looking forward to having Reid as an option to call upon.
Cowley said: ‘Jayden’s a great kid who’s worked really hard.
‘He’s so powerful and so athletic - he’ll be like a new signing for us.
‘People haven’t seen those assets and we’ve certainly missed him.
‘So we’re hopeful that he can get a rhythm.
‘Speaking to him, he’s never really had injuries before he got here.
‘Now he’s had one after another unfortunately.
‘Sometimes it can just run like that, especially when you’ve had a nasty injury like he’s had with a cruciate.
‘We’re certainly looking forward to having him back.’
