John Mousinho felt for Joe Pigott after the striker scored at Accrington - only to later be shown a straight red card. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

But the head coach revealed the Blues intend to appeal the striker’s sending off in their 3-1 triumph at the Crown Ground.

Pigott opened the scoring for Pompey against the 10-man hosts – only to himself be dismissed by referee David Rock in the 66th minute.

The Ipswich loanee received his marching orders after taking a bad touch from Joe Morrell’s through ball and then lunging into Stanley keeper Toby Savin as he attempted to make amends.

Having only recently recaptured his starting spot, it’s a devastating blow to the striker, who now faces a three-match ban.

And Mousinho has every sympathy for his striker.

He told The News: ‘We came away with a victory, which was great, that was the first concern when we went down to 10 men – that we came away with the three points – which we did.

‘The second concern is for Joe. He has sat very, very patiently waiting for his chance, he has gone in and scored a terrific goal and done really well.

‘He has fitted into that shape, we’ve asked him to do something different to what he is used to and we’re disappointed that we now might potentially lose him.

‘I thought it was a very, very harsh red card.

‘It a 50/50. Joe just ended up nicking the ball, he has gone in with his right foot, their goalkeeper has come in and spread himself and gone in with his foot as well.

‘I’m really disappointed with the decision, really disappointed with the red card, especially as Joe scored and had been playing so well over the last couple of games.

‘I’ve seen the replay, it’s one of those that’s difficult to see from where the camera angle is, I do think it looks really harsh.

‘Joe watched it straight after, he is obviously gutted. It was a red card which cost him a few minutes on the pitch and may possibly be a suspension, depending what happens with a possible appeal.

‘I think we’ll appeal, we’ll have to take a look at it and speak to the club and see what they want to do. The first reaction is we probably should.’

Accrington had earlier been reduced to 10-men, with keeper Lukas Jensen sent off in the 10th minute after fouling Paddy Lane outside the box.

It was a decision which infuriated opposite number John Coleman, yet, on that occasion, Mousinho felt it was correct.

He added: ‘It looked like a stonewall red card to me, the goalkeeper has taken out Paddy when he was through on goal.

