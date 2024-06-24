Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is relaxed over Pompey’s transfer progress after a low-key opening to their recruitment drive.

It has been 11 days since the transfer window reopened, with former Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams the sole new arrival to date.

This time last year, the Blues had landed six fresh faces, of which Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin and Anthony Scully required fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others also through the door during a racing start to the 2023 summer window were Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Ben Stevenson, all signed on free transfers.

John Mousinho is relaxed how Pompey's transfer window is progressing. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho is realistic that, 12 months on, the circumstances have changed considerably, with the Blues now a Championship club and facing tougher opposition in the fight for players.

Nonetheless, they won the battle for Williams - and he is comfortable with how the player hunt is faring.

The head coach told The News: ‘There is a huge amount that we know behind the scenes and we feel we’re in a really, really strong position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I know that is contrasting to last year in terms of the amount of business which has been done, but it has been no surprise to us.

‘First of all it has been a really slow transfer window for everybody and, secondly, the circumstances around where we are this year are different to last year.

‘We have gone up a league and the competition for signing players has changed. It probably comes as no surprise that, at the top end of League One, Pompey as a pull and club size is a massive attraction for players.

‘That remains the case in the Championship, the size of the club, its history, Fratton Park, everything is a massive pull for players - but we are now competing with a few different clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Almost every club in the Championship is massive in terms of size, stadium history, being established in the Championship for a while.

‘We are working hard to make sure players know what they’re getting into when they come down here and that’s different to last year. Looking at it, 12 months ago we were competing with a completely different set of clubs to sign players.’

Williams arrived on the opening day of the transfer window, having beaten off the likes of Cardiff for his services.

And Mousinho is encouraged by the success in the face of multiple Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘It’s no surprise to us that Jordan was attracting so much attention.

‘He’s had a fantastic career so far at 24 and played a huge amount of games, including two seasons in the Championship.

‘Jordan was a player that had a lot of interest and we had to work hard to get his signature, particularly because he spent the majority of his career up in Yorkshire.