The Blues added to their financial pot, with their FA Cup second round win over MK Dons on Saturday.

The 3-2 success at Fratton Park takes Pompey’s fund to £432,000 this season, with Cowley’s men adding £46,000 to the total this week.

That comprises an additional £20,000 from making it to the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy against Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Pompey also took their FA Cup prize money from £41,000 to £67,000 by getting into the third round draw on Monday evening.

With the money already earned from the Papa John’s Trophy and TV income from the first round clash with Hereford being screened, there’s now a sizeable pot for Pompey ahead of the transfer window opening in January.

Cowley is looking for that to grow further with TV money sharply rising at the third round stage, with clubs able to expect £144,000 for a third round game being screened.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Barry Zee.

A trip to a big hitter could also prove lucrative, with both teams landing 45 per cent of gate receipts.

Cowley said: ‘Eric Eisner always says “football fortune!’. He likes a football fortune from the cups!

‘You know with the owners they will put the money back in, because that is the type of people they are.

‘It’s been really good for us.

‘Now we just need a really good draw, television and a packed out Fratton Park!

‘The finances are good for the club, for sure.

‘I only think about football and think about winning though - that’s my job.

‘But I know everyone will be pleased we’ve got the finance.’

A crowd of 8,056 turned out for the game, as Pompey came from behind to grab their success.

They played their part as MK Dons made it 3-2 in the 61st minute and pushed for the leveller from that point on.

Cowley added: ‘The crowd were excellent.

‘It felt like we had some new ones here.

‘There were lots of young supporters at the game, which was nice.

‘They were brilliant though, because they could see the team was suffering towards the end and they really got behind the group.

‘So we massively thank the 8,000-plus who came and did that.

