Portsmouth boss’ verdict on prospect of £385,000 boost to transfer coffers ahead of January window

And the Blues boss admitted that his club’s recent windfalls could mean a boost to his transfer warchest ahead of the January window.

Pompey are set to be given a fillip in the form of compensation for losing Joe Morrell’s services following his World Cup call-up - on top of money arriving for their cup successes.

The News understands the Morrell return could be around £250,000, with the figure set to rise if Wales progress past the group stage in Qatar.

Cowley explained it’s not yet clear if the money will be spent on squad strengthening in the new year.

But the head coach has a conviction the compensation will be reinvested and put to good use by the key decision makers at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘We’ve been incredibly lucky with the owners that any money that’s come in from player sales or football fortunes has gone straight back into the club.

‘We know for sure the money is coming back into the club in one way or another, for sure.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

‘Whether that’s for the stadium, the training ground, the academy on into the first-team budget time will tell.

‘But the owners, Michael and his family have been unbelievably generous. Our football club is very lucky to have that generosity.’

The Morrell compensation is not the only revenue stream flowing into Pompey, after last weekend’s FA Cup win over Hereford

That generated a payment of £50,000 for the game being shown live on BBC2, with the Blues picking up £41,000 in prize money.

A win over MK Dons will see that rise to £67,000 while the figure leaps to £105,000 for success in the third round.

Pompey have also progressed to the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy, which has generated an additional £40,000 in prize money.

That comprises £20,000 through a participation fee with £10,000 awarded for the win over Aston Villa under-21s and £10,000 for draws with Crawley and AFC Wimbledon.

Pompey will tonight find out their second round opponent, with a further £20,000 earned for success at that stage.

A first round Carabao Cup win over Cardiff returned £5,000, taking the total pot to £386,000 through Morrell compensation and cup success.

Cowley added: ‘The cup runs do help as well - and it’s two cup runs with the Papa John’s Trophy.

‘We always want to do well in the cup competitions.

‘I’d never win a cup competition and then think we’re a richer football club.