Portsmouth boss' verdict on latest speculation over Leicester City’s George Hirst and reveals likely destination for Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool target
Danny Cowley has made it clear George Hirst will not be returning to Pompey after ‘Handgate’ dominated social media this week.
And the Blues boss revealed he expects the striker to be operating in the Championship, after signing a new deal at the King Power Stadium.
After a summer of transfer talk about Hirst following his 15-goal haul at Fratton Park last term, it’s become increasingly clear there’s little chance of return to the club he joined on loan.
That didn’t stop another round of speculation this week, when supporters felt a mysterious hand shown in material promoting Pompey’s new away shirt resembled Hirst’s thanks to a scar.
Cowley has moved to finally put to bed any notion of a return for the former Sheffield Wednesday when discussing the online frenzy.
He said: ‘I don’t think it was George Hirst’s hand, unless people know something I don’t! George Hirst’s hand is in Leicester.
‘George did a great job for us last year, as did Hayden Carter and the other loan players we had.
‘I think it’s important we keep things real, though, and I don’t think it would be possible for us.
‘I anticipate, if George is allowed to go out on loan, he’ll go out on loan to the Championship.’
With Hirst not returning, Pompey have bolstered their attacking line-up with loan moves for Spurs starlet Dane Scarlett and Ipswich’s Joe Pigott, along with the permanent signing of Colby Bishop.
Cowley likes what he sees in his attacking department, but underlined he’d still like another addition.
That would ideally be a flexible addition who can play in a number of different positions up front or out wide.
He said: ‘I think we’ve done some good work.
‘We would like to bring in an additional player in between now and the end of the window.
‘We have seven between our wingers and forwards, we would like to have eight.
‘Whether that would be possible between our wingers and forwards time will tell.
‘The need for us to have agility in the final 13 days of the window is important.’