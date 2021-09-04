Portsmouth boss' vow over letting loose Arsenal's rising star on League One

Miguel Azeez. (Photo by Martin Sidorjak/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old arrived at Fratton Park on loan from the Gunners this week, after making a sizeable impression throughout their youth ranks, writes Sam Cox.

Azeez was the Arsenal under-23’s captain, and had made two appearances in the PL2, scoring once, before making the switch to PO4.

The midfielder has continually played in an age group beyond his years, including making his under-18’s debut at just 14 – and Cowley isn’t frightened of letting him loose on the third tier despite his tender years.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley said: ‘Azeez is one of those players who dribbles with his head up and then has the ability to play the ball through.

‘He isn’t afraid to shoot from distance, but we need to remember he’s still only 18-years-old, not 19 until next month - but if they’re good enough they’re old enough.

‘Miguel is certainly good enough, but unfortunately we don’t have him this week because he’s away with the England under-20s at St George’s Park, but we’re certainly looking forward to him joining us from next week onwards.’

Cowley has a history with developing Arsenal prospects as he nurtured Emile Smith Rowe at Huddersfield Town, during the pair's spell together during the second half of the 2019-20 Championship season. However, the former Terriers boss was quick to stop the comparisons between the two players there.

Cowley added: ‘First of all, they’re obviously different players, but both with huge talent.

‘We’re really thankful for Arsenal for trusting us in looking after one of their best young players. Miguel is a player with huge athleticism but he also has a fantastic technical ability.

‘His skills when receiving passes are top quality, he also has the ability to speed the play up and penetrate passes with the ball.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.