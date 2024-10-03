Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are waiting to discover the outcome of the injury which ruled Jacob Farrell out of their Stoke debacle.

The Australian missed out on Wednesday night’s 6-1 humbling after taking a knock to his knee the previous day in training.

Instead Connor Ogilvie returned at left-back having recovered from illness, while Farrell, who had deputised for him against Sheffield United, wasn’t included in the 20-man squad.

And following the trip to Stoke, the Blues will assess the full extent of the youngster’s latest set-back since arriving in the summer.

Pompey defender Jacob Farrell made his debut against Sheffield United on Saturday. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho told The News: ‘Jacob slipped in training on Tuesday, he’s picked up a knock to his knee.

‘It’s just one of those bizarre ones in training that we seem to be picking up at the moment. So Jacob unfortunately wasn’t in the squad.

‘We don’t yet know how long he will be out for, we’ll have a look over the next couple of days.’

Pompey’s other change at Stoke was a full debut for Harvey Blair, who was selected in place of Sammy Silvera on the right flank.

Following five substitute outings since he arrived from Liverpool, Mousinho revealed he felt it was time the 21-year-old was handed a start.

When he was replaced by Silvera in the 56th minute, the scoreline was already 6-1 at that stage of proceedings.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘Harvey has been good when he has come on, I thought he’s shown a lot of promise when he’s had the chance off the bench - and it was a good chance for him to try to show that at Stoke.

‘I don’t think any of the players can come away with any credit. It was a tough game, but we need players to be better than that.’