John Mousinho has warned Elias Sorensen requires time to adjust before Pompey see the best of his talents.

The Danish striker has started just two matches since arriving from Esbjerg on the eve of the Championship season.

It was an impressive first glimpse for the Fratton faithful, with the 25-year-old netting just 23 minutes into his debut at Leeds to set the bar encouragingly high.

Elias Sorensen has started just two matches since arriving at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Regardless, Sorensen has started just once since - out of position on the left wing at Middlesbrough - as he settles into life on the south coast.

With the Blues in the midst of a striker injury crisis, many of the Fratton faithful are calling for his inclusion for Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

Yet Mousinho has stressed the importance of recognising the former Newcastle man remains on a ‘big learning curve’ in the English game.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Elias has probably been a bit unlucky not to have played a bit more.

‘He came in on a weekend where we probably weren’t expecting him to be ready to start and faced Leeds, getting his goal. Then he came out - and was back in the side playing out of position at Middlesbrough, which was probably a bit unfair.

‘He has shown some really good glimpses when he’s come on and been involved, but it’s about a period of adjustment for Elias as much as anyone else.

‘He’s come over from playing at a different level and the whole adjustment is going to be a big learning curve for him.

‘I think there's plenty more to come from him and, once he settles and once he gets a couple more goals, he will be on his way.

‘What’s impressed me is the fact he has scored, he’s looked a threat, is willing to run, and puts himself about as a centre-forward. Those are some of the things we really want to see from that forward line.

‘In terms of the way we have played in those games, we haven’t been particularly conducive to getting the ball to the centre-forward a huge amount, but, on the other side of it, we have seen a lot of work-rate and application from the strikers, which has been great.’

The Blues are presently without Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi (groin) and Mark O’Mahony (ankle) for their Turf Moor clash.

That leaves Christian Saydee and Sorensen vying for the centre-forward role, with Saydee having started up front in the previous five games.

Mousinho added: ‘We’ve got the two fit centre-forwards at the moment and Christian has come in and done a fantastic job.

‘He scored two goals at Middlesbrough and was a real handful in the other games as well. It’s not necessarily the position we would have seen for him this season, but he has come in and deputised, doing really well.

‘The only reason we’re continuing to play Christian is because of how well he has done.’