Portsmouth boss weighs up unleashing array of attacking talent on Derby County

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the Blues boss feels his options going forward have the versatility to work together, as they prepare to return to action at Derby County.

It’s a tough challenge for Mousinho’s side at Pride Park, as they bid to continue their sturdy opening to the League One campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Christian Saydee has momentum after a series of powerful displays with Colby Bishop’s goal account up and running on three goals.

Alex Robertson was on the bench against Peterborough, but has made a strong impression in forward-thinking midfield positions.

Mousinho is confident there’s the versatility and intelligence from those options to be able to work as a unit.

He said: ‘I definitely think they can play together.

From left to right: Alex Robertson, Christian Saydee and Tino Anjorin and attacking options vying for Pompey inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s one of the reasons we brought them in, so the majority of the time they fit in the same side and can play together.

‘That’s whether it’s two holders or one 10 or one holder and two more advanced players.

'Sometimes we’re a bit lop-sided with Christian in there, as well.

‘There’s plenty of options to fit players in.

‘One of the things with a player like Alex is we’d encourage them to be versatile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Secondly, if I name a side and play Alex as an eight he is not absolved of all defensive responsibilities.

‘Vice-versa if he’s playing as a six we don’t want to stop him getting in the box, scoring and having a contribution.

‘Fluidity and flexibility will be the name of the game for Alex, because we’ve seen in his better moments how much of an influence he can be and how he can handle the game.

‘The more we can see of that from Alex the better.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodating the Chelsea starlet’s talent is another consideration for Mousinho, though he believes the 21-year-old offers more flexibility than some would think.

He added: ‘If you’re booking at Tino’s strengths and where he can affect the game, a 10 or an eight is probably where he’s most effective or maybe playing off one of those wide spots really narrow.

‘I spoke to Jon (Harley) coincidentally about other jobs Tino can do.

‘He said he has the physical presence and discipline to play as a six, and he can go get the ball from the back four. He’s done that quite a bit for the 21s in the Chelsea side he had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘More often than not he’ll find himself further up the pitch, but he has the flexibility to be able to play in quite a few different positions.

‘One thing you don’t realise until you meet him is how big he is and he has that stature.

‘That’s a good starting point for us if we do want to play him as a holding midfielder, because he does have that physical presence.

‘He can definitely dominate in there.’

has the flexibility to be able to play in quite a few different positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One thing you don’t realise until you meet him is how big he is and he has that stature.

‘That’s a good starting point for us if we do want to play him as a holding midfielder, because he does have that physical presence.