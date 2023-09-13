Watch more videos on Shots!

Anjorin is in line for his bow, as the side he joined on the eve of transfer deadline day go to Derby this weekend.

The 21-year-old’s capture is one which has excited fans, with the Poole-born talent being heralded as one of the game’s brightest, young stars as he made his Premier League bow in 2020.

Mousinho said: ‘Everyone who’s been speaking about Tino knows what sort of calibre of player we’ve brought it.

‘We’re excited to have someone with a lot of talent who’s ready to put it together and push for the next level.

‘He’s had that Premier League ability for a number of years.

New Pompey loanee Tino Anjorin in action for Chelsea against Spurs in a pre-season friendly two years ago. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘He’s been highly praised at every level he’s come up through with Chelsea and got to the point three years ago where he made his Premier League debut - and deservedly so.

‘For whatever reason since then, a combination of a few things, he’s not managed to knit everything together and stake a claim at that level.

‘The purpose of the loan is for him to contribute hugely to what we’re trying to do here.

‘Then the secondary benefit for him is to kickstart his career and make it back up to the top.’

Despite the hype surrounding the attacking talent, the Cobham academy graduate has conveyed himself as ground character - something Pompey did their homework on before bringing him in.

Mousinho added: ‘One of the advantages we have with Tino is his relationship with Jon.‘He spent a lot of years working with Jon, who provided him with a great character reference.

‘We had Tino down the training ground, which everyone knew about, so we got the chance to meet him.

‘I think we’re getting a real good character, who’s desperate to do well and really wants to improve and learn.