‘Time to show Premier League ability’: Portsmouth boss’ message to Chelsea starlet as he readies for Derby County bow
and live on Freeview channel 276
And John Mousinho has tasked the Chelsea starlet with using his stay at Fratton Park as a springboard to make it at the highest level of the game.
Anjorin is in line for his bow, as the side he joined on the eve of transfer deadline day go to Derby this weekend.
The 21-year-old’s capture is one which has excited fans, with the Poole-born talent being heralded as one of the game’s brightest, young stars as he made his Premier League bow in 2020.
Injury issues slowed his progress, however, with the aim for Anjorin now to get to the levels needed to fulfil his much-heralded potential.
Mousinho said: ‘Everyone who’s been speaking about Tino knows what sort of calibre of player we’ve brought it.
‘We’re excited to have someone with a lot of talent who’s ready to put it together and push for the next level.
‘He’s had that Premier League ability for a number of years.
‘He’s been highly praised at every level he’s come up through with Chelsea and got to the point three years ago where he made his Premier League debut - and deservedly so.
‘For whatever reason since then, a combination of a few things, he’s not managed to knit everything together and stake a claim at that level.
‘The purpose of the loan is for him to contribute hugely to what we’re trying to do here.
‘Then the secondary benefit for him is to kickstart his career and make it back up to the top.’
Anjorin has already made a positive impression with supporters, when speaking following his season-long loan being completed.
Despite the hype surrounding the attacking talent, the Cobham academy graduate has conveyed himself as ground character - something Pompey did their homework on before bringing him in.
Mousinho added: ‘One of the advantages we have with Tino is his relationship with Jon.‘He spent a lot of years working with Jon, who provided him with a great character reference.
‘We had Tino down the training ground, which everyone knew about, so we got the chance to meet him.
‘I think we’re getting a real good character, who’s desperate to do well and really wants to improve and learn.
‘There were plenty of clubs interested in Tino, so it’s a real positive he chose to come here.’