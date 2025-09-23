31 cracking retro pictures from local Portsmouth boxing scene

Portsmouth and it’s surrounding areas have a rich history of producing some wonderful boxing champions - at local, national and international level!

So we were delighted to stumble across these great images taken over the past 20-odd years of some of the tremendous talent that has come from this small part of the country.

See if you can spot anyone you know – or even yourself for that matter as we salute you!

1 . Boxing blasts from the past Members of the Paulsgrove Boxing Club in 2008, including Tony Hoile, Josh Pritchard and Frankie Brooks | National World Photo Sales

2 . Boxing blasts from the past The women competitors who competed in a Gosport Amateur Boxing Club event held in March 2012. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Boxing blasts from the past A dazzling display of boxing was enjoyed by all at the HMS Sultan Boxing Show in 2015. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Boxing blasts from the past C. Lynn (RNBA) puts pressure on Ryan Morgan (Gosport ABC) during the first bout of the Titchfield Amateur Boxing Club evening held at the Guildhall in 2014. | National World Photo Sales