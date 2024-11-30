Pompey's Matt Ritchie scores his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw with Swansea City. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Matt Ritchie revealed he battled back from illness to deliver a moment which has been a lifetime in the making at Swansea.

The Gosport boy grabbed his first Pompey goal at the age of 35, in the nail-biting 2-2 draw with Swansea today.

It was a moment Ritchie has dreamed of coming through the ranks at his hometown club, before being handed his senior debut in 2010.

The left-footer left Fratton Park in 2011 without hitting the back of the net in 10 outings, before moving on to Swindon.

Thirteen years on Ritchie’s moment arrived in the 25th minute at the Swansea.com Stadium, as the electric John Murphy left Josh Key for dead and provided the supply.

It was the summer arrival’s hunger to beat Josh Tymon to the ball which made the difference, as he forced the ball home from close range.

Ritchie has been suffering this week, after a bout of illness hit the Pompey camp and laid him low.

But the in-form operator dug deep to take to the field against Luke Williams’ side and deliver a goal he’ll never forget.

He said: ‘It was a brilliant moment, but the credit has to go Murphs.

‘We’ve worked on setting traps and trapping teams in their half. I thought we did that really well.

‘I’ve actually not been too great. I’m not crying about it, but I’ve not felt fantastic.

‘It’s only manflu, as my wife will tell you.

‘I did feel good going into the game, but you know what it’s like when you haven’t been feeling too good.

‘Your reserves of energy aren’t quite there like they may be, but I generally I feel great and I’m really enjoying it.

Ritchie’s Pompey career is now firmly up and running as he hits form, after a slow start to the campaign.

He told how he’s relishing the chance to play for his club and doesn’t feel like a veteran operator, a stance underlined by his strong performances of late.

Richie added: ‘That’s four games on the bounce and I’m absolutely loving it. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt.

‘I don’t feel 35, absolutely not. I feel great, I feel strong and I feel sharp. Hopefully I look it!’