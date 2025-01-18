Portsmouth boy the hero as his side down play-off chasing Middlesbrough

Pompey's Matt Ritchie celebrates his second goal against Middlesbrough. Pic:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Matt Ritchie’s two-goal heroics saw Pompey come from behind to topple play-off chasing Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gosport boy grabbed his first senior Fratton finishes in a blue shirt to cancel out Emmanuel Latte Lath’s opener and make it five wins from six from John Mousinho’s men at PO4.

It was a day Ritchie will always savour as his goals were the perfect topping to a starring performance, as owner Michael Eisner looked on after making a surprise visit to his club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were good value for the win as they were pinned back in the first half after some enterprising play and then pushed Michael Carrick’s side back after the break.

Fratton Park’s atmosphere was building at kick-off, but a sobering moment followed with a medical emergency seconds after kick-off.

Staff rushed to treat a supporter in the lower North Stand, after Pompey’s players highlighted his plight with CPR administered. The players were then taken from the pitch before the supporter was taken from the stadium by ambulance staff - and the match kicked off at 3.35pm as a result.

Pompey were nearly caught dozing when the game kicked off as Latte Lath smashed an effort which Schmid turned around the post, after Connor Ogilvie’s loose header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlon Pack then produced a couple of outrageous raking balls - the second ending with Callum Lang heading at Tom Glover when well placed six yards. That came after Freddie Potts had drifted a 20 yarder not too far wide.

Josh Murphy and Potts then both had efforts on goal and Rob Atkinson a header not too far wide as Pompey took control of the game.

Pompey’s positive work was undone in the 30th minute when Pack jumped in on Delano Burgzorg and he streaked clear after beating the skipper, before slipping a ball behind Atkinson with Latte Lath ruthlessly finishing.

The Blues then wilted with Hayden Hackney failing to add a second when he should have done better, as he lifted a shot over from 12 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bright Josh Murphy then was clear from Matt Ritchie’s raking ball but couldn’t get the ball under his spell and Glover gathered.

Pompey were level eight minutes after the restart with Freddie Potts pulling out a delightful through ball to free Ritchie, who took a touch before dispatching a calm dinked finish.

Ritchie then blazed a 35-yard free-kick just over the top before Schmid scrambled across goal to keep out Finn Azaz’s goalbound effort from inside the box.

Murphy missed a golden chance to put Pompey in front with 19 minutes left, as he turned over the ball and Lang then put the winger clear but he blazed wide inside the box with the goal gaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie’s curler was then saved by Glover before he then seized on to a loose backpass but couldn’t force the ball home.

Then came Ritchie match-winning moment eight minutes from time, as he ran down the right flank and glided a right-footed shot into the net via the far post.

The result means Pompey remain in the bottom three on goal difference on 26 points.