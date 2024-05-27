It’s a squad bulging with talent currently making waves in football.
And the one thing they all have in common? They’re Pompey boys.
Whether being from Portsmouth or, as is mostly the case, making up part of the club’s academy at one time or another, it’s a group which shows just how much talent comes from our communities.
With Pompey in the Championship next season where there are nine subs used, we’ve assembled a full squad of players with links to the city who are currently playing. How do you think this lot would get on?
1. The Pompey boys
From left to right: Matt Ritchie, Marlon Pack, John Swift and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all from Portsmouth area and make a powerful squad with others born locally and those who came through the club's academy.
2. Alex Bass
Came through the ranks to make 51 senior appearances before moving on to Sunderland. Now with AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Joel Ward
Emsworth boy emerged in 2009 after coming through academy. Made 96 appearances but the 34-year-old has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2012.
4. Jack Whatmough
Another Gosport lad with noises long made about his potential as a youngster. Despite injury issues Whatmough still made 136 appearances before joining Wigan and now Preston. Photo: Joe Pepler
