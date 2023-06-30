Portsmouth braced for lengthy wait to land Manchester United defender as chase for former Hull City man continues

And it could be at least another two-and-a-half weeks before they can look to start accelerating a move for the defender.

The Blues still remain very keen on bringing in the Manchester United man, as he officially becomes a free agent tomorrow following his release from Old Trafford.

But Bernard’s participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup with Jamaica is halting talks progressing at present.

And the 22-year-old is now poised to extend his stay at the tournament being held in USA and Canada.

That’s after the Reggae Boyz cruised to a 4-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago in St Louis, to put them in a strong position to qualify from Group A.

Bernard played the full 90 minutes in the victory, after being on the bench for Jamaica’s opening 1-1 draw with USA.

They now face rock-bottom St Kitts and Nevis in their final group game on Monday, looking to secure their place at the quarter-final stage.

Di'Shon Bernard.

Those games are due to take place on July 9 and 10 - and a run to the final for Helmir Hallgrimsson’s side would see their involvement run until July 17.

Pompey will be deep into their pre-season preparations by that stage, with Bernard needing some time to recuperate before he joins up with his new club.

Mousinho has been in constant contact with the man who impressed during 10 games on loan over the second half of the season.

But he knows he has to allow Bernard to concentrate on his international duties, before pressing for him to move to Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss also accepts the Londoner will want to take time to weigh up his options, and may see himself operating at a higher level than League One.